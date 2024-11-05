Image Credits: Jacquelyn Martin.

Only a couple of more days to go til the election! If you have an opportunity to canvass or phone bank, now’s the time! I’ll be out for a few hours this afternoon here in sunny Philadelphia.

We have a new episode of The Progress Pondcast to get you through the next few days.

In this, our final show before the election, we share some long-awaited schadenfreude as Rudy loses everything (even a precious and beloved family heirloom).

We also riff on the right’s new take on married women voting differently than their husbands—it’s a “disaster,” I tell ya!

Finally, Marty discusses the plot hatched by TFG and Speaker Mike Johnson to steal the election. Check it out!

Two more days, folks. Let’s win this thing.

-Brendan