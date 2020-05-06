Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Vol. 160 Posted by Don Durito | May 6, 2020 | Cafe, Froggy Bottom, Lounge | 2 | Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!John Oliver is back: Anyway, it’s another day that ends in y. Take care and stay safe. Share: Rate:
John Oliver’s pop culture references are fun. And yeah, it’s now about testing, testing, testing. About 500k tests per day is apparently the minimal needed to maybe be able to effectively track, trace, and isolate. We’re at about half of that minimum threshold. That’s hardly impressive. I know someone who probably should have been tested at the ER last week who did not get one. Got a non-covid diagnosis and sent home. Thankfully seems to be recovering. But still. C’mon.
A conversation with Yanis Varoufakis:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/06/there-is-a-glimmer-of-hope-economists-on-coronavirus-and-capitalism