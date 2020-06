Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

More Sarah Cooper for y’all:

How to the black people pic.twitter.com/iCBXIKTI8N — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 30, 2020

And since I have developed a bit of an interest in TikTok folks who make social commentary, here’s someone else (Meena Harris):

Thanks for all of the suggestions! Fixed it again! pic.twitter.com/KLhSp8KJSg — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) June 2, 2020

Cheers!