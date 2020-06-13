Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Crumwold Hall, in the Hudson Valley, New York. I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on an 8×10 inch canvas

board.The photo that I am using is seen directly below.



When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this week’s cycle include the finished sky and foreground. On the building itself, I have completed the various windows and window shades. Not it’s time for the rich folks out in front.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.