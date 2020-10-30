About The Author
Check this shit out.
That’s really bad, the reliability of the mail varies by location, I have not noticed problems here in AZ.
Still another reason Trump and his administration must be prosecuted and locked away in a jail, where the only TV available plays CNN and MSNBC.
The AZ website has always stated that if you mail your ballot, you should do it at least *6 Days before the election so it is received by election day. I don’t see the problem as long as people understand the rules, and it’s nice to be able to get results **election day.
I have been playing with the map and the details about when the different states will be called to see if there can be a projected winner on election night. That way we can avoid any of these legal disasters. This is what I have come up with. Biden can win on Tuesday night itself in the following scenarios Biden wins: 1) NC and FL: Both states dump the mail ballot early and we should know quickly. If Biden wins both he is President, simple as that. He can lose PA, WI, MI and STILL win. I am VERY confident… Read more »
I sure hope you’re right but, for me, it’s petal to the medal. Making calls and telling people to drop their vote in a dropoff box or go to the polls on Tuesday. It’s too late for the mail.
I find it depressing that people can be so mendacious. And that so many can play these games all the way into the highest level of government including the judiciary. What happened to our democracy? Do Democrats have the stones to prosecute? Assuming they don’t steal it. Bastards!
I have no idea how any responsible voter who has paid attention to anything the past 4 months could possibly choose to vote by mail-in ballot, and at the very least not drop it off in person at the Board of Elections or an official drop box. This is exactly why I have said the polls don’t mean anything. It’s easy to tell a robot or a person that you’re going to vote for Biden. It’s entirely another thing to mark a ballot, turn it in, and have it count. The only remotely reliable method to do that is IN… Read more »