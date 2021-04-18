About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Were Liberals Really “So Blind About Andrew Cuomo?”
March 4, 2021
Sean Hannity is Losing It
August 5, 2016
The Breitbartization of The Hill
June 9, 2019
The resignation of Scott McClellan (Keith Olbermann)
May 16, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- What Do You Want From a Political Blog? 12 comments | posted on April 15, 2021
- Nikki Haley and the Lack of Leadership on the Right 10 comments | posted on April 13, 2021
- The Infectious Nature of Trump’s Influence 13 comments | posted on April 14, 2021
- Two Months After Impeachment Trial, RNSC Gives Trump Champion of Freedom Award 6 comments | posted on April 12, 2021
- The Supreme Court is Now Controlled by Nut-Jobs 6 comments | posted on April 10, 2021
- The New Politics is Substance Versus Feelings 0 comments | posted on April 8, 2021
- Prosecutors in the Chauvin Trial Have Made a Very Strong Case 1 comment | posted on April 10, 2021
- Cyrus Vance Jr. Turns Up the Heat on the Trump Organization 0 comments | posted on April 8, 2021
- Some Light Praise for John Boehner 1 comment | posted on April 9, 2021
- It’s So Easy to Be a Right-Wing Writer 2 comments | posted on April 18, 2021