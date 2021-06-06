I like Senator Joe Manchin. I think he’s a good guy and a talented politician. Right now, he’s annoying the hell out of me, but for the most part I sympathize with his reasoning. But I have to say something about his latest explanation for why he won’t support the For the People Act. Writing in his home state Charleston Gazette-Mail, the West Virginia Democrat argues that the biggest problem facing the country is the toxic political division between Democrats and Republicans. He’s committed to dialing down the heat, and passing a “partisan” voting rights bill isn’t the way to do that.

He’s right that the Republicans don’t like the For the People Act and would go apeshit berserk if it became law. So, from that limited standpoint, I understand what Manchin is saying. The bill would not serve the goal of reconciliation between two warring parties. But let’s look at this argument a little closer, beginning with his opening gambit:

Unfortunately, we now are witnessing that the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized. Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections, however, is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage. Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.

This is a familiar “both sides” argument, but that doesn’t make it obvious what Manchin is talking about. I recognize the part about Republicans passing state laws that make it harder to vote. I don’t understand the part about Democrats not taking seriously the need to secure our elections. What does Manchin mean by this? Who is he referring to? He doesn’t say.

But he does tell us that when he served as West Virginia’s Secretary of State that he instituted early voting ” in order to provide expanded options for those whose work or family schedule made it difficult for them to vote on Election Day.” Could be worried about something else? Does he think everyone should have a state-issued voter ID card? Can’t he be more specific?

In the end, Manchin circles back to a simple assertion: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act.”

But what’s strange is that it’s the state laws Republicans are passing that are interfering with people’s ability to vote, and it’s the lies they’re telling about the 2020 election that are weakening people’s confidence in our democracy. The For the People Act is designed, in part, to unwind these laws and to make new ones impossible. Manchin doesn’t address the need to stop these laws from taking effect.

What he does instead is really disingenuous. He says that there were seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump over the January 6 insurrection, and these people are fine upstanding citizens.