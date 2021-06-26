Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the 2003 Toyota for the upcoming “planes, trains and automobiles” show at the gallery where I sometimes show some of my pieces. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent car lot visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Since last time I have concentrated my efforts on the rear of the scene. I have now completed the shed and cars to the right. Note the white van to the center rear. Finally, there is the yellow text in the Toyota’s windshield, something I have waited to do. I have titled this one “Easy credit terms”.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.