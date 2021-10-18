About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
It took all I had not to break down during those two tunes. Heck, it took two weeks of practicing just to get through ’em without losing it.
I had never heard the REK tune before (I need to listen to more of his stuff, I only have the first album), and that last line about seeing the friend standing by the stairs got me every time. May Jesse’s memory be a blessing, and may you always break into a grin when you think of him. I love ya both, buddy.
Yeah, and that’s the thing. I mean, when you explore why the grinner on the stairs is so evocative, that’s when you feel what Keen wants you to feel. That’s power. It’s genius.
And, man, I could write a book about the woman with two or three kids at the bus station. Why is she there? What happened to the father? How frazzled is she? Why does he want to be with her? For support? To take some nourishment from her children? To feel akin to someone who’s also struggling? Man, what lyrics!
Once, as I was about to board a train, I saw an African-American woman with three children arguing with the guy at the ticket counter, trying to convince him that the money she had should cover the train fare for her family. They were trying to see relatives over the holiday. When I heard this, I approached and asked if she would allow me to help. She said yes and I paid the difference. It wasn’t much and it felt like an honor to be given the opportunity to play Santa. On the train, I sat with her and her… Read more »
Beautiful songs. Particularly that John Prine version of Clay Pigeons. Like you, music has helped me get through my most painful times and largest losses. I’d listen to them over and over. Now, when I hear those songs, I can’t help remember the comfort they provided with gratitude. I think of them like life rafts that helped me move against a perilous tide. I’m glad that you’re moving forward, Martin, but it’s a long process. Please be patient with yourself and don’t feel the need to post here. I’ve upped my subscription and will keep it there through whatever comes.… Read more »
Welcome back Booman. Love your stuff. Have missed you. Nothing like great songs to touch and heal.