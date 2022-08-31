Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hi everyone. It’s another midweek. I thought I’d try something different. Ever want to know what a black hole sounds like? It turns out to sound like something Brian Eno or Bjork would create:

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

Now that is something completely different. You learn something new every day. Cheers!