Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting a new painting. It is Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



I have now added some preliminary paint to the painting. Next week I will start the castle.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.