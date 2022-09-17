Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be starting a new painting. It is Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
I have now added some preliminary paint to the painting. Next week I will start the castle.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.