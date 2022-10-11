Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman a contributing editor at the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
No Tolerance for Warmongers
April 13, 2013
The fog of war
December 15, 2018
Beware the Emergency State
January 15, 2019
Hafez al-Assad never used gas warfare in Hama (1982)
December 8, 2012
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.