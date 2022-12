Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Here’s a jam from Donald Glover using his stage name Childish Gambino:

It certainly captures the zeitgeist. A bit of trivia: his stage name came from a Wu Tang Clan name generator. My Wu Tang name is Misunderstood Contender.

In the meantime, take a moment to celebrate Raphael Warnock’s re-election to the US Senate.

Cheers!