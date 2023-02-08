Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hey everyone! Howdy howdy. This is the 300th post in this series that I started back when this place was still known as Booman Tribune. When I started this series, I wasn’t sure I even intended it to run this long. It was the aftermath of the 2016 election, and let’s just say that there was a lot of finger-pointing and yelling going on. I was clearly frustrated with a faction that was nominally self-identifying as left, but using Trump-like talking points to justify who HRC was such an awful candidate, and using the sort of lowest-common-denominator rhetoric to justify exclusion, rather than inclusion. As The Dude (The Big Lebowski) might have said under those circumstances, “this will not stand, man.” So, I found a video of a cover of Bob Marley’s “One Love” that emphasized multiple cultures, ethnicities, etc. as a way to say FU to that, and essentially challenge anyone seeing that particular diary to just deal with it. I got responses that were very positive, and I kept posting new diaries in this series each week (with some occasional breaks). I learned we had at least one ABBA fan in our community at the time, and just how eclectic our tastes were. I do miss those days.

One thing that occurred to me recently is that I really haven’t posted any Creedence Clearwater Revival videos during this time. It’s time to correct that oversight. I know that Martin and I had our share of differences, especially during the early days of Booman Tribune, but we continue to share something in common: an affinity for one of the greatest films of the 1990s, The Big Lebowski. The soundtrack itself is brilliant, and includes the song I will share below. Say what you will about The Dude, but he is a big fan of Creedence. The song the Coen Brothers chose for the soundtrack was one of CCR’s feel good tunes, and that fits the vibe of the film, which is as close to a feel good film as the Coens could make.

So without further ado:

As a kid, I certainly heard this song on some FM radio stations. The band had long since split by the time I was listening to their songs, but I quickly became a fan. Regardless of what I might have been into at any given time, if I found out that John Fogerty had a new record drop, I was interested.

I don’t know what the future holds, but we need to give ourselves some space to feel good. It’s important. We live in turbulent times. Escapism may be out of the question, but finding moments of comfort is necessary to stay balanced.

Cheers. Hopefully I’ll see y’all next week.