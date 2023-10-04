Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! I do a bit of carpooling with my youngest daughter these days. It’s a good thing. One of the things she does is turn me on to artists I might not have known of before. So, this is Aurora, who hails from Norway. I thought this song would be suitable for this blog.

Her work, what I’ve heard so far, is interesting. She was one of a number of people who lost a loved one when that terrorist opened fire at a Social Democratic retreat last decade. One of the songs my daughter played for me is dedicated to this tragedy. She’s no stranger to social commentary, and her voice reminds me a bit of Elizabeth Fraser.

Cheers, everyone.