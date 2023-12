Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings!

I am in a bit of a retro mood, so here is a vintage track from Brian Eno’s second solo LP. It’s also clearly a fan video from the era of pre-influencer YouTube. Enjoy!

I am in the middle of grading final projects and exams, so I am making myself scarce. What are you all up to?

Cheers!