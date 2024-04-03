Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy, everyone. How are things in the Pond? It’s midweek again, so let’s have some music:

This is a song from David Bowie’s Scary Monsters LP. Most people know the songs “Ashes to Ashes” and “Fashion”, each of which were excellent. But the whole LP has all sorts of gems that deserved more attention. “Up the Hill Backwards” (the 4th and final single from the LP) was one of them.

I’ll give you all one more – “It’s No Game (No. 1)” which starts the LP:

Anyone who might have expected Bowie to record a “normal” LP after his collaboration with Brian Eno was done must have been a bit shocked. He’d come back later on with an LP of international top 40 hits three years later (Let’s Dance). But hey, we got at least one more round of David Bowie’s weirdness before taking a far more mainstream commercial turn.

Cheers.