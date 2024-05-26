You can listen to Episode 11 of the Progress Pondcast on Apple or Spotify. I’m pretty pleased with it. We talk about a lot of subjects including the dangers of skydiving. We discuss crap jazz critics, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, James Brown, Pat Metheny and Kenny G. There’s a lot about the Stormy Daniels trial and our impressions of testimony by Daniels, Michael Cohen and Robert Costello as well as what we guess the jurors are thinking over the long break before closing arguments. We also have fun with Rudy Giuliani’s surprise birthday party and new coffee venture. We even find time to key in on John Wilkes Booth.

It’s pretty lighthearted, which I think is appropriate for a holiday weekend, so please give it a listen and like and subscribe!