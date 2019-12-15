Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
Doesn’t it make you less pessimistic though, when you’re watching Lindsey navigate these waters, or Pam Bondi? They’re so bad at it. Also it’s hard to believe Supreme Court will be willing to back the obstruction with regard to Trump financial records and the documents and witnesses from McGahn through Bolton, when every court has found there’s no merit to the WH arguments: it looks like we’ll see all this stuff flooding out around the time of the GOP convention.
Well, if the Census case (Trumper’s only “loss” in the Roberts’ Court) is any guide, Trumper’s baseless arguments about privilege will have the support of at least 4 of the “conservative” activists masquerading as “justices”, with only Roberts in play. Of course, any 5-4 decision backing Trumper’s dictator-lite arguments will be democratically illegitimate, but that appears not to matter to 90% of Americans.
I can’t even begin to count all the ways that the Trumpistas have done things I thought I’d never see, but watching Huckleberry do backflips to become a person of interest in SDNY’s investigation may take the cake. I can’t even imagine what photos somebody must have of him.
It’s South Carolina. Lived there briefly, and that was enough. Graham will get the rural and suburban vote, which will be enough to put him over the top. Urban areas like Columbia and Greenville will turn blue; islands in a sea of red.
To my (outdated) eyes, beating Graham is a turnout game. Can enough folks in the blue islands turn out, and will enough folks disgusted in suburbs and rural areas buck their churches and stay home or even touch the touchscreen for a Democrat?
Well, with senators like Lindsey, Der Trumper doesn’t need a Reichstag fire, ha-ha. Hell, if Der Fuhrer had had a legislative majority like Moscow Mitch’s, HE wouldn’t have needed one!
As an irremovable senator from the Mothership of the Neo-Confederacy, Lindsey’s bizarre behavior only proves that National Trumpalism is here to stay, and that there is no possible election result which will be respected by Der Trumper. So Chairman Lindsey has decided that the only sensible response is: “Sieg Heil!”