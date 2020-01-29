Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
I Don’t See Kamala Harris Breaking Out
November 30, 2019
Voter Registration Organizations Should Be Unnecessary
April 17, 2019
A Look at the Exit Polls and Turnout
January 9, 2008
Trump Isn’t Normal, So Why Expect a Normal Electoral College Result?
September 1, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- What’s the Point? 14 comments | posted on January 24, 2020
- Will the Republicans Allow John Bolton to Testify? 14 comments | posted on January 27, 2020
- 2020 is the Last Chance for the Establishment 15 comments | posted on January 26, 2020
- The Hubris of the Trump Defense Team 7 comments | posted on January 25, 2020
- The Republicans Struggle to Keep Their Base in a Bubble 3 comments | posted on January 23, 2020
- Is Stupidity a Valid Defense for Trump? 5 comments | posted on January 24, 2020
- There’s No Philosophy in Politics 10 comments | posted on January 28, 2020
- McConnell Loses Every Round and Still Wins on the Scorecard 9 comments | posted on January 22, 2020
- Pete Buttigieg Has a Smart Strategy for Iowa 2 comments | posted on January 26, 2020
- Our Future Will Be Shaped By the Outcome of the Iowa Caucuses 7 comments | posted on January 28, 2020