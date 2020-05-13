Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Yes, Russia is Promoting Fascism Worldwide
August 11, 2019
DNI Study ‘Global Trends 2030’ – A New Cold War
May 3, 2014
Article 10 – Syrian Property Law
April 26, 2018
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trashing Joe Biden is Trump’s Only Chance 11 comments | posted on May 9, 2020
- Cornered Rats Are Dangerous 5 comments | posted on May 11, 2020
- With Trump, Things Never Bend, They Always Break 6 comments | posted on May 11, 2020
- The DOJ’s Move to Exonerate Michael Flynn Is a Sham 7 comments | posted on May 8, 2020
- Killing Obamacare Doesn’t Fit Trump’s Reelection Strategy 7 comments | posted on May 7, 2020
- Two Special Elections and Their Consequences 5 comments | posted on May 12, 2020
- The #TrumpRussia Coverup Continues 6 comments | posted on May 7, 2020
- How Will Biden Use His Republican Supporters? 7 comments | posted on May 10, 2020
- GOP is Never Giving Up the Abortion Issue 3 comments | posted on May 6, 2020
- Why Do People Think Trump Will Be Reelected? 0 comments | posted on May 3, 2020