About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Must-see movies this month
December 12, 2008
Creating a Well-Rounded Food Revolution
February 17, 2010
UPenn Tries to Have it Both Ways With Professor Amy Wax
August 23, 2019
I’d send Gettysburg a negative email if I didn’t work for the same company.
I’m not sure if tearing down a statue of a Grant is quite the same as 50 armed white people surrounding and threatening a black pastor. And then the cops threw the black man out!
Hard to ‘both sides’ that.
I generally bristle at “both siderism” but in this case I have to admit that there’s a lot of stupidity on the left. Tearing down a statue of Grant? Really? Just feeds into the narrative Trump is trying to create. Unfortunately, no less stupid than the bikers. There’s also plenty of anti-vax stupidity on both sides. I’m appalled when educated, otherwise-intelligent friends go blathering on about the danger. And then what’s with the anti-mask bullshit? Most of it comes from the right but there’s similar noise from the far left. Idiots posting messages like “I can’t breathe” together with links… Read more »
There’s another possible explanation for the destruction of the Grant statue in San Franciso—sabotage by agents who aim to discredit Black Lives Matter and the broader anti-police brutality movement. As the history of COINTELPRO amply documents, it is laughably easy for reactionary government agents (or independent reactionary forces) to infiltrate and undermine radical movements and organizations in the US.
(Note: I have no evidence and I’m not making assertions/accusations in any given case; I’m just saying it’s a familiar pattern.)