About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I vacilliate between anger and sadness. I can’t visit my mom who turns 83 this October as I don’t want to put her at risk. She’s depressed as she feels isolated and my daily phone calls only goes so far. I lost my dad last year. I live alone. At this point I’m living and working from home. Lucky to have income. But life is joyless. In January I ran into an old friend in Manhattan. That’s the last time I’ve hugged anyone. Every Trump utterance is a knife in my soul. I’m 51. Is the last 1/3 of my… Read more »
There is hope. One of the things that might be fortunate for us is that presuming a vaccine comes next year, and Biden is in office, then there will be perhaps very substantial improvement in the economy before the next midterms. People will remember what it means to have competence in the government again. The contrast will be striking , and we may be able to squash the Republicans as they are now forever under this trajectory. That is my hope anyway.
I hope you’re right. The damage is so extensive though. FDR did a lot of good things but the economy was still a slog until WWII.
I’m about your age. My parents are 76 and 74, still healthy and living in 4 hours north of me at the top of the Olympic Peninsula. I haven’t been able to see them and they are really adrift at an age where they had hoped to do more before their health makes that impossible. I have had many moments of despair as I think about what they are missing out on and at risk of. I think about all the major problems this world (our country) must grapple with immediately in order to head off a very dystopian future.… Read more »
I feel you about your parents. Its daunting and herculean. And I’m scared. Its hard not to feel helpless and depressed. A decade ago when I was actively blogging, I wanted to believe we were on the cutting edge of a progressive reformation. But America wasn’t ready yet and Dems have never been good at holding onto and exercising power. But Biden just might have the slogan that captures the zeitgest of the moment: Build Back Better. That’s what we have to do now. Its not sexy. Probably won’t do our parents any good. May not do us any good… Read more »
Don’t just take out anger out on Trump – the whole GOP needs to go down with him.
Yes!
Once schools start opening back up in person and sending previously unaffected kids home to quarantine with their families, his polls will likely get worse. For a lot of folks, COVID has remained an abstraction. They haven’t been personally affected, and don’t know others who have been affected. That’s going to change really, really quickly. Hold onto your hats, folks, you ain’t seen nothing yet!