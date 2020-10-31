About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Supposedly if Texas surpasses 11 million total votes, it flips. They are at 9,66x,xxx right now. Early voting closed Friday. All that’s needed (supposedly) is over 2 million in person voters Tuesday. I think it flips Lawyers, Guns, and Money crunched some numbers, and Trump is in a big big hole. How high will turnout be in the 2020 election and how will it matter? Martin, of all the things you’ve nailed, you hit the nail right on the head on the issues Trump will have by disparaging vote by mail. If the CNN poll has it right on early… Read more »
The numbers are crazy.
These people aren’t showing up to show their support for Trump. They’re showing up to get rid of him.
“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future”. And especially after getting burned in 2016. It would be great if Texas flips, but I’m not breaking out the bubbly just yet. We’ll need not just a blue wave, but a a blue tsunami to overcome voter suppression and skullduggery, some of which we probably don’t even know about yet.
As Booman recognizes in his opening clause, this falls into the “I’ll believe it when I see it” category. There is also the problem that should TX (and/or FL) become even remotely a non-lock for Repubs, then the “conservative” movement would simply cease to exist as a national political party (to the extent it can even be considered one now.) This is something that is outside the universe of “conservative” reality, and thus cannot exist. Generally, things that can’t happen, don’t. But it is very clear that if should Biden eke out wins in TX and/or FL outside the recount… Read more »
And it now appears that TX Repubs have brought an action to have 100,000 (likely Dem) votes thrown out in Harris County due to being done via “curbside voting”. The case was given to one of the worst rightwing conservative hacks in the federal judiciary. Seems a little late in the game to challenge the legality of something like this, but the law and precedent is not how “conservative” activists masquerading as “judges” decide election law cases….