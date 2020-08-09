About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
New FOIA Docs: Movies Inspire US "Detainee Treatment"
September 15, 2005
Culture Shock: Part One
August 5, 2006
Froggy Bottom Cafe – Soul Food Edition
August 30, 2005
[Updated] Tons of food aid to be incinerated d/t US red tape
September 20, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Opposition to Trump is Now at Volcanic Levels 19 comments | posted on August 2, 2020
- A Dude on Twitter Who Got Elected President 5 comments | posted on August 4, 2020
- Conservatives Would Lose a Civil War 14 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Pelosi is in the Catbird’s Seat 9 comments | posted on August 7, 2020
- A Big Biden Win Will Make the Country Less Polarized and More Governable 6 comments | posted on August 3, 2020
- Trump Finally Realized His Attack on Mail Voting Was Costing Him 2 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Undermining Faith in Our Elections Raises Constitutional Concerns 4 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Running Mates Won’t Determine the Winner of this Election 11 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Trump Wants Brazil to Help Him Win Iowa 1 comment | posted on August 1, 2020
I’ve long thought it a mistake for Democratic politicians not to go out and try to speak to evangelical communities. We’ll continue to differ on issues like abortion but the truth is that they didn’t much care about abortion until it was exploited as a wedge issue by Republicans and early evangelical leaders who saw there was profit to be made by aligning with Republicans. I doubt their leaders can be won over but the respect one shows by engaging in frank dialog would go a distance toward closing the current gulf in support. I don’t see Democrats getting anywhere… Read more »
I agree with you that there is a disdain in the voice of many in the left when referring to evangelicals voters. If we are trying to build a bigger community, we do need to stop doing that. But it goes both ways. If they want respect, maybe they should stop being such hypocritical single issue voters. There is nothing Christian about Trump. The honorable thing to do from their point of view would have been to abstain from voting in 2016. But I truly believe they lack morals. They try to force others to believe in their religion and… Read more »
They are not patriots Booman. They are traitors who support a traitor as president. I am SOOO happy they revealed their ugly selves in support for trump. All those years Democrats would throw liberals under the bus in order to garner favor with these morally elastic fake religious types. After trump goes down, we will NEVER have to listen or cater to those bastards and their fake values again. There is nothing I dislike more than hypocrites. And the evangelicals are the biggest ones on the planet. “Values Voters”. What a bunch of bullshit that was. …. I think I… Read more »