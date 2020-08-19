About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Will Trump Sell Out His Racist MAGA Rally in Tulsa?
June 14, 2020
Welcome Back, My Friends To The Show That Never Ends
September 20, 2019
John Bolton is Bad at Revenge
September 14, 2019
Trump is an Idiot to Oppose Vote-By-Mail
May 20, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Opposition to Trump is Now at Volcanic Levels 19 comments | posted on August 2, 2020
- A Dude on Twitter Who Got Elected President 5 comments | posted on August 4, 2020
- Conservatives Would Lose a Civil War 14 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Pelosi is in the Catbird’s Seat 9 comments | posted on August 7, 2020
- A Big Biden Win Will Make the Country Less Polarized and More Governable 6 comments | posted on August 3, 2020
- Trump Finally Realized His Attack on Mail Voting Was Costing Him 2 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Undermining Faith in Our Elections Raises Constitutional Concerns 4 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Running Mates Won’t Determine the Winner of this Election 11 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Trump Wants Brazil to Help Him Win Iowa 1 comment | posted on August 1, 2020
Our political system has been so sclerotic for so long, so unable to address basic inequities, that there’s a built up backlash, a demand for substantial and immediate change. Everyone knows that to delay is typically to deny so it’s hard for everyone to get behind the idea of solidifying prior gains and advancing by the inch. Of course that runs counter to the fact that no one ever ate an apple in one bite without choking to death. And there isn’t trust between the flanks of the party. Too many years of DLC types ignoring or subverting progressives and… Read more »
>>a pro-Biden faction will develop within the Democratic Caucus with the responsibility to protect the administration from the progressives
this is not exactly a bold prediction. What Democratic leaders are best at is keeping progressives in our place. they didn’t oppose Trump effectively but by God they’ll oppose the left.
True that it’s not bold, but it’s explanatory. This is natural and unavoidable, but where to draw the line is debatable. First, you have to have someone who wants to lean as far to the progressives as they can, and Biden doesn’t fit that bill. Yet, he’s also no Manchin.
The coalition Biden has now is fragile. Some of those republicans while disliking Trump are not at all high on someone like AOC. So she and the left are a threat. I had hoped they would eliminate the filibuster but I doubt that now. And there is already dissent on the left so this whole thing could come crashing down around Jan 21 2021. But I will bite my tongue to get this disease out of the WH.
Martin – what do you think of the case of Sacramento? I remember during Aahnold’s years, there were IOUs from State of California because budgets would not pass year after year on time. One year he persuaded the one R vote he needed, and the very next day the right wing radio noise machine cranked up to recall that legislator. Now the Rs have been reduced to a rump in state legislature, and during Brown and now Newsom, we have not had a budget battle (of significance), and ran surplus budgets for a while. Get rid of Republican party –… Read more »
There may be a reckoning if the wipeout is immense. In that case it might be that some Republicans end up supporting the green new deal, for example, although it seems pretty unlikely. Practically I think the way to handle this is ignore the Republicans and go with a populist message. Stand on two years of achievements: a public option at the least, a a green economy that produces millions of jobs, free vaccines for all, and fixing immigration. Most of these priorities poll very well. Yes, it doesn’t matter because the noise machine will say free vaccines are tyrrany,… Read more »
I admit I should have stopped reading when I saw the words “Jeff Flake” but I’m a bit slow today so I stopped when I got to the lie about the Republicans cooperating.