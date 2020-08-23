About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
White House Is Mad … Trolling Netanyahu
April 9, 2015
The White House has my email, but I don’t
June 12, 2008
The Ongoing Relevance of the White House Email Fiasco
September 4, 2010
Hard Work at the White House (with poll!)
July 13, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Opposition to Trump is Now at Volcanic Levels 19 comments | posted on August 2, 2020
- A Dude on Twitter Who Got Elected President 5 comments | posted on August 4, 2020
- Conservatives Would Lose a Civil War 14 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Pelosi is in the Catbird’s Seat 9 comments | posted on August 7, 2020
- A Big Biden Win Will Make the Country Less Polarized and More Governable 6 comments | posted on August 3, 2020
- Trump Finally Realized His Attack on Mail Voting Was Costing Him 2 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Undermining Faith in Our Elections Raises Constitutional Concerns 4 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Running Mates Won’t Determine the Winner of this Election 11 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Trump Wants Brazil to Help Him Win Iowa 1 comment | posted on August 1, 2020
People know who Trump is, and still vote for him. The point is that this way they can “own the libs”. I don’t expect this, or anything else on the character angle to move the needle away from Trump. But it sure doesn’t hurt to keep trying I suppose.
What I learned during the Bush administration is that different people have different breaking points. I know people who broke with the GOP for good over Terri Schiavo of all things, and others who left after Katrina. The Iraq War was okay with them, as was the politicization of the Justice Department, torture, illegal wiretapping, and constant lies, but they still left the GOP. You just never know when someone will see enough and say ‘no more.’
This is true. I’ve mentioned via emails my buddy Clark in Tennessee. Older guy (mid- to late 60s?), evangelical Christian (he told me he hates it when I take the lord’s name in vain, but doesn’t mind at all when i drop f-bombs and worse), and a lifelong Republican… until corona came along and the GOP started saying old people should sacrifice themselves for the economy. He REALLY lost it when Trump told people to inject themselves with disinfectant, and is planning on voting straight D this year for the first time in his life.
Remarkably, us old people don’t like having politicians say we should die to protect the Dow. Latest polling has Biden up by 10 pts among olds.
Yep. The Schiavo thing was what got John Cole to break and turned him from a conservative blogger into a “I’ll crawl across broken glass to elect Obama” democratic blogger.
The crazification factor is approximately 27-35%. Trump could go on live television and say that it’s a good thing that 180,000 Americans have died from COVID, and he wouldn’t drop below 27% support.
That said, every voter that stays home, votes 3rd party, or votes Biden counts. Especially in swing states.
The following item is relevant to this week: “Maybe the point is made most explicit when Barry says that she doesn’t want any of her brothers to speak at her funeral because she’s still so upset that Donald only spoke about himself at their father’s funeral.” I saw an extended quote with Trump talking about his brother who had just died, with a laser-like focus on how not jealous of Donald’s genius and success his brother was. He went on and on in this vein.