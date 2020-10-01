About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Will Straying White Voters Drift Back to Trump Over SCOTUS?
September 21, 2020
Even an Unpopular President Can Turn Out His Base
April 18, 2019
Texas’s Racial Panic is Showing
January 11, 2020
There Are Enough Idiots in Pennsylvania to Give Trump a Chance
November 14, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Hillary Was Leading in Pennsylvania, Too. What’s Different This Time? 14 comments | posted on September 29, 2020
- What’s Brad Parscale Have to Worry About? 8 comments | posted on September 28, 2020
- Facebook Says Nazis Are Just More Engaging Than Liberals 14 comments | posted on September 26, 2020
- Trump’s Whole Life and Image Have Been a Hoax 18 comments | posted on September 29, 2020
- Bipartisanship Remains Elusive in the U.S. Senate 9 comments | posted on September 25, 2020
- Trump Pleads Ignorance on the Proud Boys 8 comments | posted on September 30, 2020
- Why the Texas GOP is Suing Its Own Governor 11 comments | posted on September 24, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- What If the Election Brings Chaos Instead of Normalcy? 3 comments | posted on September 23, 2020
- Senate Democrats Have Limited Options on SCOTUS Nomination 0 comments | posted on September 22, 2020