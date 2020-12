Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

We survived it to another midweek. Enjoy another day that ends with the letter y.

It’s been a bit crazy as of late, so here’s some tunes that are variations of an earlier dark and paranoid time.

Yeah, things are a bit more on edge these days.

Have a safe holiday season, however you celebrate. I grill steaks for Christmas. Have done that for a while now. Keeping to the small immediate family gathering vibe for very obvious reasons.

Cheers!