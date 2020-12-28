About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I often have to contain an urge to understand Trump in a traditional frame of reference. It just does not apply, but it’s so tempting to attempt to explain him with the same thought processes we’ve used to explain countless other democratic pols. Because Trump does not follow those conventions, and is a different kind of leader/politician. Maybe he does “understand” how the government works. But in his case that does not mean that he cooperates, makes rational compromises, works toward clearly thought out goals, etc etc. He is driven, by his psych illnesses, to always cause maximum confusion, and… Read more »
Because he really doesn’t care about government or governing–it’s just about being the superstar.