About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Here’s hoping the Democrats come up with a useful division of labor in the coming months: Biden as the patient, compassionate uniter and the experienced Washington veteran who knows how to get things done, Congress using its powers of investigation to subpoena testimony and evidence as well as its powers to pass laws on a range of long overdue national issues, the various executive departments using the full range of their powers to 1) repair the damage done by Trump’s administration, and 2) act boldly and quickly to limit corporate power and protect ordinary citizens.
Well, my take is almost the opposite. At least Trump pretends he cares and said the bill should be $2000 to every US Adult, which is $8000 less than what is bare minimum required, but more than the insult that is $600. Pelosi should have immediately recalled the House and voted on passing JUST $2000 to every US Adult, no means testing. That should have already been voted on and passed. Let the Senate Republicans refuse to bring it up, and it can only help GA Senate races. Also, if Biden is already playing the “bipartisan means good” game, then… Read more »
Pelosi has a vote scheduled for Monday.
Also, the supplemental UI passed by Dems in the CARES Act (and the diminished extension of it in the bill that’s sitting on Trump’s desk awaiting his signature) is (imho) an underrated accomplishment.