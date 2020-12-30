About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Pat Caddell’s Mixed Legacy Offers a Warning
February 19, 2019
How to Assess ObamaCare’s Role in the Midterms
April 11, 2014
Trump Is In Bad Shape
May 1, 2020
Yes, Justin Amash’s Candidacy Will Help Trump
April 29, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trump Is Already Fading Into the Background 7 comments | posted on December 26, 2020
- Four Years in Office and Trump Still Has No Idea How the Government Works 10 comments | posted on December 28, 2020
- Can Mitch McConnell Save His Majority By Being a Grinch? 10 comments | posted on December 29, 2020
- New Right-Wing Polls Show GOP Losing Georgia Runoffs 6 comments | posted on December 30, 2020
- Whither the GOP Without Trump? 4 comments | posted on December 23, 2020
- Will Mike Pence’s Constitutional Duties Sink His Political Future? 2 comments | posted on December 22, 2020
- Can We Survive Until January 20? 1 comment | posted on December 20, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 1 comment | posted on September 9, 2019
- Three-Martini Lunches Won’t Save the Restaurant Industry 2 comments | posted on December 21, 2020
- Friday Foto Flog, Volume 3.029 5 comments | posted on December 24, 2020
One startling thing with the JMC poll was that only 7% of respondents said that they would vote on election day. That seems absurdly low and even double that will not be enough for the GOP to make up the ground they have lost. Follow @lxeagle17 for daily updates and a precinct based model of where the numbers stand. Long story short, the race is leaning D and if the GOP don’t turn out strong for the next two days it’s looking bleak for them. They can still win if the numbers show up like they did for Trump, but… Read more »
JMC has Warnock up 9 and Ossoff up 8. I personally don’t believe the Ossoff number. I think he is a complete turn off but hey, it’s ok by me.