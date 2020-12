Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Better late than never!

A video combining stock footage of Anna Pavlova and a track that Cluster and Brian Eno collaborated on in the late 1970s. Some tranquility seems fitting.

The bar’s open. Jukebox is working. This is the last Midweek Cafe and Lounge of 2020. Next week, we start off fresh with a brand new year.

Have a happy, healthy, and safe New Year!

Cheers!