About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Great one I agree. How do we approach this thing when nearly the entire republican party cant be bothered to convict Pres Tweety? it is all simply free speech they will say and besides he is no longer in office. So it is also illegal. I would love to eliminate the filibuster and have thought so now at least since 2009. But there is this Senator Manchin in WVA who wants to keep it. We should be talking to Gov Justice there who seems more a democrat than a republican. And since we need allies lets stay close to a… Read more »
You should share this with Ms. Rubin or, preferably, submit it to the WaPo for publication as an op-ed/response. It’s already a great post—I’d love to see this fleshed out/edited for newspaper publication.
Shouldn’t your headline be “The REPUBLICAN PARTY is Farther Gone than Jennifer Rubin Knows”?
And anyway, the problem is still mostly speculative, isn’t it? Residual fear of Trump or hypothetical fear of primary challenges? None of this has been tested at the ballot box — and people are changing their registrations (Republican to Democrat) in droves, the big states have been reporting. And AP says that Biden’s already getting a 61% approval rating.
This is an expanding bubble within a contracting bubble.
I read Rubin religiously these days, and I doubt the problem is bigger than she knows. She seems perfectly clear in her belief that the republican party is beyond redemption. She is simply suggesting that the groups most likely to commit crimes need to be contained. I’m not sure anyone has any answers beyond that.
Bottom line is one of USA’s two major parties is as a terrorist organization; a kind of hybrid of the IRA and Hezbollah. Hence they’re a radical terrorist organization with the institutional cache of a major mainstream party and as such is embedded in every aspect of our society. There is no blueprint or magic elixir for this situation. Your criminal prosecution approach combined with voter rights expansion is all we have really. And its good. Yet it may not be enough as this metastasizing cancer has achieved critical mass. Violent movements and revolutions are often made by minorities. This… Read more »
I don’t believe it has attained critical mass. They had their big day, and it was a bust. At best, I don’t like the Republican party, but I think this is exaggerated. If Trump — God forbid — were still president, I would agree with the assessment, but he’s not. From what I’ve seen, no more than baout 1/3 of the GOP are hard-core Trumpists. The rest came along for the ride. Well the ride is getting very bumpy.
I hope you’re right as I woud prefer to be wrong. But I think this is a generational fight.
I think everyone is too pessimistic. This is a winnable fight. In fact, I think it is inevitable if Democrats are prepared to focus on the correct priority over the next few elections. The Republicans must lose Congress again in 2022, and then the presidency again in 2024. And again for as long as they exist, but I think two more resounding defeats will surely do it.. Republicans have gone down the crazy trail because they have correctly assessed that cheating, white grievance, voter suppression, lies, disinformation and conspiracy mongering are their only route to power. Clearly, they are prepared… Read more »