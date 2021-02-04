About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I’m not sure that “Democrats shouldn’t do something because then the Republicans will do it to them even worse” is very good advice at this point. I’m sure we’d all like to see Greene expelled from Congress, but the problem is that it’s a lot harder to do that, and by your argument, why wouldn’t the Republicans then do that to a Democrat? It’s also pretty much the same argument used against impeachment, and against ending the filibuster. I’m tired of that kind of argument. Democrats got to do what they got to do to stop fascism and restore democracy,… Read more »
Well, first, even if the House GOP did try to expel Maxine Waters, they would fail, But they could and would strip her of her committees.
Agree. The people of Taylor Greene’s district wanted a kook and they got one. There are better ways to make them pay,
I’m conflicted. I can’t really decide where I fall on this. Just looking at the long game, I’m not sure this move is certain to be a net positive for Dems. But I also feel like we need to confront this overt fascism at every corner with at least some measure of response. The Republicans are rapidly sliding down this slippery slope, so I’m not sure anything Dems do is going to impact what they decide to do in the future, as they descend into this madness.
This is why they should try to expel her.
That certainly seems the better option. Throwing her off the committee just seems to be quasi-pyrrhic sort of victory.
If I were someone, which I’m not, I’d allow her to keep her committee assignments, and continue letting her wear her CENSORED mask while sounding like a crazy fucking moron to as many people as possible. Throwing her off the committees allows her to camouflage herself amongst 434 other Representatives. And she obviously won’t be thrown out of the House. Let her wear her CENSORED mask and let her make a fool of herself and her constituents. “Cancelling” her isn’t going to bring any Republican voters over to the Democratic Party. And it isn’t going to stop the collapse of… Read more »