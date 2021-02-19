If you’re curious about what is going to be in the COVID-19 stimulus bill you can review the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) summaries and cost estimates below. Each of these reports covers one of the House committees with jurisdiction. Roll Call explains the process.

You probably already know that the massive spending bill will be run through “budget reconciliation,” which allows it to pass in the Senate with a 51-50 majority rather the 60 votes usually required to overcome filibusters.

The next step begins at 1pm on Monday when the House Budget Committee, chaired by Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, takes up all the committee recommendations and rolls them into one giant piece of legislation. But the Budget Committee cannot make “substantive revisions” to these recommendations on its own initiative. It’s more like an editing process where duplicative material is weeded out. What they can do is pass non-binding resolutions. These are instructions that are presented to the House Rules Committee.

It’s the Rules Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, which will craft the final version of the bill and determine which amendments will be in order on the full House floor. According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the bill could be passed by Friday, February 26.

The Senate will take up the House bill and almost certainly amend it, which means it will have to be reconciled with the House version and both chambers will have to pass identical versions. The goal is to accomplish all of this by March 15 and then send it to President Biden for his signature.

There will be plenty of interesting action to watch, including the battle to include a phased-in $15/hour minimum wage. Most observers, including President Biden, believe this provision will not survive the dreaded Byrd Rule–a Senate provision that disallows most non-budgetary items from the budget reconciliation process. But progressives are determined to fight for the wage hike anyway.

Take some time to peruse the committee recommendations. Most of what you find there will eventually become law, although the numbers may not be accurate. I’m sure you’ll find much to excite you, but also some things you could do without.