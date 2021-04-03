Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting a new painting. It is a castle scene that I found on the web. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×8 inch canvas panel.

I started my sketch using my usual grind, duplicating the grid I made over a copy of the photo itself. Over that I have covered my outline in blue paint. Note the intersecting reflection and shadow in the photo. Next week I will start to fill things in.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.