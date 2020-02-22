Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this week’s cycle include the deletion of that sad little tree out in front. (What was I thinking?) The sky is now complete in a blue that contrasts nicely with the butte. To each side, the distant buttes have been revised. The painting is now done.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.