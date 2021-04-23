Image Credits: Manuel Guzman.

I want to apologize for the interrupted service over the last week. I’ve been living through a tech nightmare since last Thursday when my server apparently reached its memory limit with no warning and the database collapsed as a result. Between epically bad customer service from my server company and the guy I was hiring to fix the problem taking a different job instead, I’ve been left in a no man’s land as far as trying to get things repaired. An old friend stepped up to help last night and he’s making good progress, but there’s a lot of work to do before we’re back to where we need to be, especially in terms of site speed.

My main concern is the user’s experience, and so my goal now is to wind up with a site that loads faster than ever before. That’s going to require an investment in a new server and a new server set-up, and I only have a vague idea of my options and the associated costs right now. But it’s an investment I’m eager to make after spending a week cut-off from you and my site.

Until that gets done, we will probably still have some problems because there’s just not enough memory available to continue using the current server. Hopefully, the site will remain up and mostly functioning but we should expect to load slowly. For the last couple of days, I didn’t even access to the back end, which meant I couldn’t create any new content even if I wanted to, and I couldn’t do basic administrative tasks. That’s appears to be fixed now, thankfully, and we’ll just take baby steps from here.

Thank you for your patience. This has been embarrassing for me, but it’s been unfair and inconvenient for you. I apologize and hope things we’ll soon be vastly improved from the way they were before these problems began.