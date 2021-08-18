I’m in the mood for some ambient music. Maybe it is just due to what has gone down in the last week. This track is something Cluster and Eno recorded in the late 1970s, and would be released in the US several years later. This is one of many tracks I gravitate toward:
I hope you are all doing well, given the trying circumstances under which we all must exist. Hang in there. If you want to use this space, it is here for you. Cheers.
I remember seeing this performed live in late 1998. I had pneumonia at the time, but did not know it. Folks, if you are are not well, stay home. Get treatment. This may have been the gig of a lifetime for me, but the price I payed was arguably not worth it. Given the current pandemic, the collective price paid is not worth it. It was a good time, until I realized that all the smoke was getting into my already compromised lungs.
Been relaxing a lot to these guys lately.