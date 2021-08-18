Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

I’m in the mood for some ambient music. Maybe it is just due to what has gone down in the last week. This track is something Cluster and Eno recorded in the late 1970s, and would be released in the US several years later. This is one of many tracks I gravitate toward:

I hope you are all doing well, given the trying circumstances under which we all must exist. Hang in there. If you want to use this space, it is here for you. Cheers.