Hi! Last few days have been a bit much. Hopefully you all are doing okay?

Looking to groove on something mellow. So let’s start out with the title track to Chick Corea’s album, Return to Forever.

Places like YouTube and Soundcloud have effectively paywalled ECM Records’ content, so I look for alternative routes when possible. A shame, as ECM had a distinctive sound throughout the 1970s and 1980s especially. This track was likely recorded exactly 49 years ago.

Here’s one of the exceptions to the paywall: the prologue and title track to Love, Love by Julian Priester.

This seems like a continuation of the work he was doing with Herbie Hancock’s Sextant back in the early 1970s. When there was a kozmigroov revival in the 1990s and early oughts, stuff like this was sought after.

There’s a lot to explore if you’re willing to look. Keep an open mind.

The bar is open, and the jukebox is working.

Cheers!