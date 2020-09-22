Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Another midweek, another cafe and lounge. Pull up a chair, pour a beverage, and let’s talk.

Some videos for you:

John Oliver on whether he will dedicate his Emmy Award to Danbury, CT (he’s really excited about getting a sewage plant named after him, potentially):

Stephen Colbert pays tribute to The Notorious RBG:

And why not a little music? Miley Cyrus covers a classic 1978 song by Blondie (“Heart of Glass”), and I’m here for it:

Bar is open. Drinks are on the house. Drink responsibly, but only after you’ve checked your voter registration status. Remember to vote early and vote once.

Cheers!