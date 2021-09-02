Credit: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

I don’t listen to a lot of talk radio or many podcasts, but you’d have to be living under a rock if you don’t know the name Joe Rogan. He’s a controversial comedian and podcast host known for being homophobic AND transphobic, as well as racist, and OF COURSE misogynist. He’s played host to (and footsie with) such charming people as Gavin McInnes and Milo Yiannopoulos, interviews which Spotify “quietly removed.”

This is all bad enough—note that Rogan likes to hide his affinity for people like this (including Alex Jones, the Sandy Hook liar) behind free speech absolutism, when what he’s really doing is promoting (and normalizing) hatred, conspiracy theories, and disinformation. But the host also traffics extensively in a more deadly line of work: vaccine skepticism, suggesting to millions of listeners repeatedly that young, healthy people don’t need the Covid vaccine.

Back on the April 23 episode of his popular Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan had said, “I’ve said, yeah, I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no.”

The Washington Post offers a fuller description:

But months later on his podcast, he lambasted the push for mass vaccinations and also questioned whether the vaccines actually prevented the spread of the virus — even as he couched his remarks, saying “this is neither pro- nor con-vaccine.” Public health experts have said that vaccines are the most effective way of preventing the spread of the virus and are effective at preventing people from getting very sick and dying from covid-19, including the delta variant. Rogan also slammed vaccine requirements for event spaces in New York City and said that he would offer refunds to anyone who had tickets to his Madison Square Garden show this fall and didn’t want to comply, saying he wasn’t going to “force” anyone to get vaccinated to see a “stupid comedy show.”

Real responsible, amirite?

In my opinion—which I’m sure he’d appreciate as my exercise of free speech—Rogan almost certainly has blood on his hands as a result of his lying. Happily, karma is a bitch.

Joe Rogan, the host of the hugely popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he returned from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant. Mr. Rogan, who was rebuked by federal officials last spring for suggesting on the podcast that young healthy people need not get Covid vaccinations, said that he started feeling sick on Saturday night after he returned from performing in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. He did not say whether he had been vaccinated.

But don’t worry! Our man is using state-of-the-art medication!

Mr. Rogan also said he had received a “vitamin drip” as well as ivermectin, a drug primarily used as a veterinary deworming agent. The Food and Drug Administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking the drug, which has repeatedly been shown as ineffective for them in clinical trials. However, it is a popular subject on Facebook, Reddit and among some conservative talk show hosts, and some toxicologists have warned of a surge of reports of overexposure to the drug by those who obtain it from livestock supply stores.

Just a reminder of what animal-grade ivermectin does to the human body:

“It can lead to kidney damage and kidney failure,” medical toxicologist Dr. Daniel Brooks told NBC. The idea that MMS could treat autism was “ludicrous … This stuff does nothing other than introduce potential risk,” he said. As you’ve probably guessed, the “rope worms” that people have reported after taking ivermectin are caused by the same thing: their intestines being attacked by a massive dose of, essentially, poison. Veterinary-grade ivermectin – there is a version made for humans, but it comes in much lower doses – is causing their guts to shed its protective mucusy lining. To the untrained eye, these strands of human tissue may look like worms, but in fact they’re a sign that something is terribly wrong. “[If] people are taking product designed for topical application or products designed for cows, horses, or other things then there’s no telling what that might look like on the back end, so to speak,” pathologist Dr Wesley Long told Business Insider.

It would be wrong for me to wish death on Mr. Rogan—although he IS a horrible person, a liar who’s probably gotten people needlessly killed (leaving a trail of grief in his wake, some comedian), a racist, and a fellow traveler with Nazis and other assorted racist pieces of shit.

Instead, I’ll just hope that he gets his just desserts—and that those desserts preclude a return to the airwaves, for good. Fuck with the bull, get the horns, Mr. Rogan.