About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Obama had to deal with the exact same kinds of things in the Dem controlled Senate, different conservative Dems, but more of them then and just as difficult. I remember Senator Nelson (Nebraska) going on Maddow and she tried to get him to say why he insisted the Stimulus bill be no more than $800 billion. He could never actually offer a reason other than “that is what I want.”
Ben Nelson was a pain in the ass.
Sinema is a pain in the ass and she probably doesn’t even need to be. I guess we’ll know after Kelly’s election. In my view, Josh Marshall had it right in a post about this not being progressives v moderates, but those who are motivated by policy and those like Sinema who do everything for the sake of positioning. What is so frustrating is that they don’t seem to stand for anything and they are constantly attacking the Democratic brand.
Best case scenario is Manchin and Sinema are willing to cut deals—e.g., Manchin comes up on the spending total in exchange for Medicare dental and expanded Obamacare subsidies for the middle-class. Worst case scenario is one (Sinema) or both of them aren’t willing to negotiate but just want to be able to deliver a John McCain “thumbs down” moment for their own gratification. Frankly, I’m surprised Dems haven’t gotten this close.
Yes, hopefully they’re not going to say no to everything.
They are going to have to be willing to cut deals, because they, and a lot of their “moderate” colleagues, and perhaps even a few of the Republicans who made this bill bipartisan, actually WANT and NEED the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the more Manchinema delay, the more pressure they will feel from their own allies to “get off the pot”, while the great majority off the Democratic delegation in both houses remain united, including Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden himself. Sinemanchin are no longer “in total control,” even if right up until yesterday they could have sworn they were. Today… Read more »
Did Pramila Jayapal just hurt Manchin’s feelings when she said his $1.5 million proposal is “not going to happen”? Or was she rather telling him and all of us that he and Sinema are going to have to finally start negotiating instead of swaggering around making loud noises about how they can’t go above some abstract number because they’re not liberals? If Biden and Pelosi are supposed to be upset about this latest “revolt” of the House Progressive Caucus backed by the vast majority of House Democrats, they sure aren’t showing it.