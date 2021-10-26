About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Yes. This.
Part of what’s frustrating (and exhausting) is the utter opaqueness of the process. For all we know, Sanders is making such a fuss so that Manchin and Sinema can say in the end, “See how hard we had to fight to keep Sanders & company at bay! This really is a centrist bill!”. Or not.
In either case, please just get it done soon, claim victory & move on to the next fight.
I’ve no problem with Sanders making a fuss and threatening to spike the result. To see if it’s really true that Manchin and Sinema would be willing to walk away from their beloved bipartisan bill. But if either really is willing to do nothing, then Sanders needs to back off. He can’t destroy his legacy the way Nader did. It’s important to recognize half a loaf and Sanders has every right and reason to take a big share of the credit. None of this would have been possible without his strong runs for the nomination.
No, we cannot, because everyone has allowed Joe Manchin to dictate the terms of the bill when that is not what should be happening. He can’t even lay out his own bill or what he wants; he has no “red lines” so everyone keeps scrapping parts of the bill in fruitless negotiations (negotiations where he keeps pocketing gains and leaving his party with nothing). If the bill resembles what has been discussed it’s possible nothing would be better than something. Stop passing garbage plans that don’t work and instead show everyone government can’t solve their problems. We can’t get trust… Read more »
Yeah, I haven’t always been happy with Bernie, but in this case I don’t get why you are blaming him. The fault is with Manchin and Sinema. They agreed to the $3.5 trillion and to tie the two bills together. Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden all believed the caucus was all on the same page. There was momentum. Even you were writing about Biden as Roosevelt. Am I remembering that incorrectly? Then Manchin and Sinema started to sabotage the Build Back Better agenda just when Biden’s poll numbers started to sag. They kept delaying, chipping away, not saying what they wanted… Read more »