Hi everyone:

Here’s a classic – originally written by Jackson Browne and performed by Nico. For some, her voice was an acquired taste. Personally, I would have loved to have seen her in concert. She really wasn’t touring in the US by the time I was old enough to go to gigs. Then she passed away in a bicycle accident in the late 1980s.

Hang in there, everyone.