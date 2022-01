Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hey everyone! I hope you are doing okay. I am about to complete yet another trip around the sun.

I like to introduce different artists – ones who may have been overlooked – and Jenny Hval seems to be precisely the sort of recording artist I would have in mind.

Her label, 4AD, has either launched or rejuvenated the careers of a number of intriguing recording artists for roughly four decades now.

Cheers!