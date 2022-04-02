Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman a contributing editor at the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Emir Al Thani, Sultan Erdogan and HRC Foreign Policy of Revolutions
February 16, 2016
Trump is Obsessed About the Russia Investigation
June 23, 2017
A Day for Iraq War Hawks to Say They’re Sorry
March 20, 2018
Ruminations on Soleimani and the Middle East
January 12, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.