Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting a new painting. It is a scene from the Navajo reservation, between Cameron and Page, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made several changes for this week’s cycle. I have now revised the foreground as well as the various plants. Paint has been added to the roadway. Note also the shadowed areas of the two buildings.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.