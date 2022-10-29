Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Subtle changes for this week’s cycle. I have added more details for this week’s cycle. Note the added details especially to the rear towers. More next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.

.